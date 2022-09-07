YOU CAN HELP: Here’s where to donate during ‘Celebrate Community’ food drive Saturday

We told you last week about local service clubs’ West Seattle-wide food drive coming up Saturday, September 10th. Now we know where you’ll be able to donate food that day.

Your donations will be collected by volunteers from the Kiwanis, Lions, and Rotary and the Kiwanis-supported Key Clubs at Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS. They’ll be outside these stores 9 am-1 pm Saturday:

Metropolitan Market (41st/Admiral)

PCC (California/Stevens)

QFC in The Junction (42nd/Alaska)

QFC at Westwood Village

West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy)

Donated items go to the West Seattle Food Bank; see this list of what they most need (including some non-food items)