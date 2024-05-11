COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks until Loop the ‘Lupe obstacle-course 5K

Spring/summer event season has begun! We’re now only four weeks away from the Loop the ‘Lupe obstacle-course 5K and its companion events. Loop the ‘Lupe happens in the late morning and early afternoon of Saturday, June 8 – starting with the obstacle-course 5K’s Elite Wave at 11 am, continuing with the Family Wave, then the 5K Fun Run, the Senior Saunter, and concluding at 1 pm with the Youth Dash. (Get more info here about all the events.) Lots of fun on the sidelines too at Walt Hundley Playfield, with music, food, and a beer/cider garden. Loop the ‘Lupe raises money for Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social-outreach work. If you’re not registered yet, you can fix that by going here right now! (WSB is Loop the ‘Lupe’s media sponsor.)