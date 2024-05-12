CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS, West Seattle HS student-athletes win WAC/101 Club awards

Thanks to Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio for sending the announcement and photos:

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth and West Seattle 2024 Washington Athletic Club /101 Club award winners:

Chief Sealth

Isaac Martinez, Ocean Freeman, Jeylen Pham, Breanna Tran, Jennie Brown, and Joy Ohta (Not Present) (Also in the pic: AD Ernest Policarpio and Assistant Principal Isaisha Perry)

West Seattle

Carmen Cruz, Kamil Ignacio, Sole Norman, Bo Gionet, Matthew Henning, and Gibson Aguilar

The WAC & 101 Club Awards honor 3 boys and 3 girls from each school who have athletic & academic achievements.