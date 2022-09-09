WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: ‘Reunited’ T-shirt update

Nine days before the West Seattle Bridge’s scheduled reopening on Sunday, September 18th, the community-created commemorative T-shirts have arrived, with the contest-winning “Reunited” design (by Susie Perry). Online sales have ended. But if you ordered one, you can pick it up at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) 5-7 pm tonight or between 11 am and 2 pm Saturday or Sunday. We’re also told there’s a limited amount of extra T-shirts available for drop-in sales. Proceeds go back into the community via the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association (both nonprofits). The shirts are $19 for youth sizes, $29 for adult short-sleeve, $35 for adult long-sleeve.