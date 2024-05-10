West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: It’s on to district playoffs for West Seattle HS after two games today

May 10, 2024 8:48 pm
(WSB photos. Above, #9, senior Caitlin Gordon)

Metro League tournament play wrapped up tonight for the West Seattle High School softball team, after two games – one victory, one loss. In their first game of the afternoon, the Wildcats beat Seattle Prep, 12-5. Our photos are from the second game, a 15-5 loss to Lincoln.

(Above, #12, sophomore Mackenzie Curry Uzwack)

The Wildcats ended the tournament with sixth place. Now it’s on to the District 2 tournament, which starts Monday.

(Above, #13, freshman Violet Faull)

They’ll be playing on the eastside, at Juanita HS in Kirkland – first game, 6 pm Monday vs. Liberty.

