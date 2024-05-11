HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 is on!

(Clickable online map of sales is here … printable/downloadable map is here)

More than 500 sales are happening around West Seattle – and a bit beyond – as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024 gets going! We started off by taking our own advice – at the very least, if you’re not having a sale today, walk to the nearest one! – the photo above shows your hosts Mandy and Robert at Sale #452 (8420 California SW) in Upper Fauntleroy. We’ll be roaming, and adding photos that sellers and shoppers send; find the sales all mapped here (click on any item in the list on the right side of the page, or any marker, to open its infobubble. The printable/downloadable guide is linked on that page too. Official sale hours are now through 3 pm. … A different style of furniture at Sale #64 (2932 Walnut), which texted this photo:

If you’re sending a photo, please be sure to include the sale # … More coverage to come!