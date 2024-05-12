SCHOOLS: Vashon Island SD still accepting non-resident applications

With a month left in the school year, many are looking ahead to next year. In addition to Seattle Public Schools, West Seattle has public-school students in neighboring districts, primarily Highline to the south and Vashon Island to the west. VISD’s superintendent Dr. Slade McSheehy asked us to publish this reminder for any family interested in their district:

Did you know that the Vashon Island School District is currently accepting non-resident applications for students in grades K-12? This is a wonderful opportunity for families in our neighboring communities to become part of an exceptional school district. At Vashon Island School District, we take pride in small school environments where every student is not just a name on a roster, but welcomed, known, and treasured.

Join over 200+ students, K-12, who commute daily to be a part of our close-knit island community.

Apply for admission using the VISD Non-Resident Student application, Non-Resident Application

Questions, forms, and other information can be received for each school from the following people:

Chautauqua Elementary: Caleb Johns, CES Registrar – cjohns@vashonsd.org 206-463-8540

McMurray Middle School: Kelly Murphy, McM Registrar – kmurphy@vashonsd.org 206-463-9168

Vashon High School: Deb Franson, VHS Registrar – dfranson@vashonsd.org 206-463-8684

Choice Transfers, District Contact: Kareem Greenidge – kgreenidge@vashonsd.org 206-463-8530