BIZNOTE: ‘Finale Week’ planned at West Seattle Brewing’s Alki Tap Shack as redevelopment closure approaches

If you’re a West Seattle Brewing Company customer, you’ve probably already heard that they’re losing their Alki Tap Shack location (2536 Alki SW) because its site and that of Ampersand Coffee next door are being renovated/redeveloped. Not a huge project – more on that later – but nonetheless, the old one-story spaces that hold both businesses will be replaced. WSBC’s Tap Shack has announced September 30th as its last day, but starting the farewell party early, and has just sent word of what it calls “Finale Week” – four days with special performances:

– Thursday 9/8 @djbigugly 7:00-10:00

– Friday 9/9 @smokeybrights 7:00-9:00

– Saturday 9/10 Urban Achievers; a Led Zeppelin tribute 5:00-8:00

– Sunday 9/11 The Whopper Johns 4:00-6:00

In connection with “Finale Week,” WSBC plans to release limited-edition Tap Shack merch on September 9th, and later this week, they promise a full restock of their original merch.

After the September 30th closure, you’ll still be able to patronize West Seattle Brewing at their main location, 4415 Fauntleroy Way SW which they call the “mothership.”

The plan is different for Ampersand, which has announced it will be open in its current building through October 30th, and then:

We will be consolidating our operations into the ‘Tacontainer’ that previously resided next to Ampersand over the last 2 years. Initially it will be located right in front of Ampersand and then will move around the property to accommodate construction.

We will be focusing mostly on coffee and our food menu will necessarily be smaller. We will no longer making things in-house and will be out sourcing products from local businesses.

They’re expecting to move back into the new building once it’s complete.

The owners of the site are the Schilling family, which has bought and renovated other Alki sites, most notably the historic Homestead/Fir Lodge (now home to Il Nido) as well as the Shoremont Apartments. City records say the project will “renovate” the two commercial spaces and add a residential unit above, with the end product a two-story building.