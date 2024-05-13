Concerned about crime and other safety issues? Mayor’s regional forum Tuesday for West Seattle/South Park

If you want to hear what the city is doing about crime and/or other public-safety issues – and share your thoughts about what you’d like to see done – here’s another reminder: Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14) brings Mayor Harrell‘s regional public-safety forum. It’s happening at 6 pm at Concord International Elementary School, 723 S. Concord in South Park (here’s a map). This is the third in a series of five, one in each of the city’s SPD-precinct areas (the Southwest Precinct serves both West Seattle and South Park). Here’s how the format’s been described in media advisories:

The public forum is part of a series of forums held in neighborhoods with community members across Seattle over the next month to share more about Mayor Harrell’s public safety framework and to receive input and feedback on safety priorities, allowing neighbors to engage in direct conversation with City leaders and representatives on public safety ideas and solutions. Mayor Harrell and City leaders will make opening remarks, followed by interactive input sessions for participants. Community members will rotate in small groups to engage directly with City leaders and provide input informing action and policy priorities.

According to an SPD event announcement, these are the city departments expected to be represented:

Seattle Police Department

Seattle Fire Department

CARE (Community Assisted Response & Engagement Team)

Seattle Police Department Alternative Response Team

PARKS – Park Rangers

Seattle Police Department Youth Liaison

Department of Education and Early Learning

Seattle Department of Transportation

King County Metro

Department of Neighborhood

Office of Economic Development

Housing Services Department

Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

They’re asking for attendees to RSVP – you can do that here.