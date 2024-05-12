Senior Center of West Seattle to reveal new name Tuesday

(WSB file photo, Senior Center’s north side)

The Senior Center of West Seattle has been working on a new name, as noted when we shared their call for mural artists back in March. Now they have it – and they’re about to reveal it, at this Tuesday’s annual fundraising breakfast. The event is sold out, but the center plans to publish the new name online Tuesday morning too (and we’ll have it here). You’re also invited to visit the center on Tuesday (and beyond) to find out more – and the nonprofit’s update on all this includes:

There’s also still time to support the Senior Center’s annual fundraising campaign. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $50,000 between now and the end of May to fund the essential services they provide in our community—like meals, classes, lectures, support groups, counseling, digital navigation, and more.

You can help with that by going here. P.S. We’re expecting to hear an update about the mural Tuesday, too.