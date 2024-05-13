WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Tilden announces first-ever fundraising celebration

Independent elementary Tilden School (WSB sponsor) is planning a party – here’s the invitation!

The Tilden School board of directors will be hosting Tilden’s FIRST-ever fundraiser on May 31st. We’re calling this Tilden PROM (Past and Present Remembering Our Magic). All Tilden alumni, current families, incoming families and friends of Tilden (18 and over) are welcome. It’ll be held at Kenyon Hall from 7-10 PM with food, drinks, live music, a short program, and catching up. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/tildenprom