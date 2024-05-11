BASEBALL: West Seattle HS wins Metro League championship

(WSB photos)

The West Seattle High School Wildcats are the Metro League champions for the second time in three years! They won the title game against Ballard 7-1 tonight at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. WSHS was ahead 2-0 after the first inning and never looked back.

(#11, TJ Buehring)

A few more innings went by before West Seattle started piling on the runs by methodically advancing after getting on base – a single here, an RBI there, a stolen base here.

(#7, Caden Fahy)

Miles Chandler was the winning pitcher. Head coach Dylan Mclauchlin‘s Wildcats had already secured a spot in the state tournament, which starts Tuesday.

When their next game is set, it’ll appear on this bracket.