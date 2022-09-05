West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2022: Notes for today

September 5, 2022 6:21 am
 Holidays | West Seattle news

(Sunday night rainbow glimpse, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Good morning! Holiday notes:

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC

Metro is on a Sunday schedule
West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule
Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too
-If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today
-Check traffic cams here
-13 days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge.

HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT

Mountain to Sound Outfitters Sale – The clearance sale at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is continuing today, 11 am-6 pm.

Last day of the season for most city aquatic facilities – After today, city-run wading pools and outdoor pools are all closed until next year – so it’s your last day for the Lincoln Park wading pool and Colman Pool, both open noon-7 pm. Also open today is Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, daily through September 18th.

Last night of the season for 10 pm closure and beach fires at Alki

Community stand-up paddlebardingAlki Kayak Tours’ weekly 6 pm SUP event is scheduled from Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) at 6 pm.

NOT HAPPENING TODAY

Banking (holiday)
U.S. Postal Service (holiday)

WEATHER

Mostly sunny by afternoon, with a 70-ish high.

