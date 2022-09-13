TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes, 5 days until West Seattle Bridge reopening

6:03 AM: Good morning. The final bridge-reopening countdown continues as we start Tuesday, September 13th.

WEATHER

Morning clouds, afternoon sun, upper 60s predicted .

SCHOOL

*Classes are canceled for a fifth day at Seattle Public Schools, but a tentative agreement was announced late last night.

FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI

Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

905th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. 5 days until SDOT expects to reopen it – on this Sunday, September 18th. Watch WSB for reopening updates all week.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use until the high bridge reopens; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All currently functional city traffic cams can be seen here, many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

