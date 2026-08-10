WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation

12:26 AM: Police are investigating a report that a person was shot in High Point – and was driven away before authorities arrived. The victim’s friend(s) are reported to have driven them across the eastbound bridge and stopped in SODO, where Seattle Fire is now sending a “scenes of violence” response. Dispatch says the victim’s friend said it was a “drive-by” at High Point Commons Park.

12:30 AM: The victim is reported to be getting CPR. … SFD medics are transporting the victim to Harborview.

12:48 AM: Now police are investigating a report that the victim was shot near his home.