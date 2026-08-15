WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 33 things to do!

(Fishing at Seacrest this week – photo by Steven Director)

Lots of options for this mid-August Saturday – here are highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT NOT OVER YET: All 105 floats were released as of Friday but the official website shows 17 yet to be found as of early this morning, and they’ll remain out until found, with clues posted if necessary.

ONE STEP CLOSER: Endurance event with Orca Running at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), from three hours to 18 hours – some started at 4 am!

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW).

HELP REPAINT SCHOOL’S STREET MURAL: 9 am-noon, Highland Park Elementary PTA and friends are repainting the school’s street mural at 11th SW and SW Cloverdale and would love some help, even if you can only stay for part of that time!

FREE FIT4BABY CLASS: 9 am at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st SW and Alki SW), free prenatal-fitness class.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calm start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, free – details in our calendar listing.

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Free guided hike, 9:30 am – this time, meet at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) on Pigeon Point.

QUAKE DRILL WITH WEST SEATTLE HUBS: You can help! 10 am to 2 pm at Morgan Junction Park (6400 block of California SW), volunteers from the West Seattle Emergency Hubs will have a drill simulating how they would work after a major earthquake, coordinating with counterparts elsewhere in the city. Show up, even for part of the time, and help!

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

ADMIRAL HISTORY WALKING TOUR: 10 am, meet at 37th/Admiral – but first, register here.

ROW WEST RIBBONCUTTING: 10:20 am, the studio’s been open for months but is finally taking time to celebrate. (4740 44th SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

ALKI BEACH PRIDE: On the beach and on the street (closed to traffic for the day), Alki Avenue SW between 57th SW and 61st SW, the annual Alki Beach Pride celebration is today’s biggest West Seattle event! Official festival hours are noon-8 pm, but the Health and Wellness Zone gets going earlier with a Meditation Circle at 11 am.

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY: Annual celebration at Super Deli Mart (35th SW and SW Barton), noon-5 pm. Food, beer, music, kids’ activities, giveaways!

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); here’s the session schedule.

WADING POOLS: Two West Seattle wading pools open Saturdays – Hiawatha (2700 California SW) noon-5:30 pm and Lincoln Park noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SIP N SPIN: Try the potter’s wheel at Rain City Clay (4208 SW 100th), 1-3:30 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, wine bar and tasting room open on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FLUTES IN THE FOREST: 3 pm, free classical music concert in Schmitz Preserve Park, flute and piano, featuring a special children’s program during the hour-long performance’s first half. (5551 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE-FIRE CREME BRULEE: That’s part of a Southern French Market happening at Princess & The Bear Winery in west South Park, 3-6 pm, free admission. (309 S. Cloverdale)

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 7 pm, The Linens & Tax The Witch at Mr. B’s Mead Centere (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover, all ages.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, be among the first to hear new music by Weezer, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

SUNNY BLUE TRIO AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, performing “Americana to bluesy-grass” (7904 35th SW).

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ Shonuph. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk and hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!