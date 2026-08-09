COUNTDOWN: 12 days until 2026 Admiral Block Party, expanded in two ways

The last major West Seattle street party of summer is now just 12 days away – the Admiral Block Party, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, spans two days this year, starting with afternoon and evening live music on Friday, August 21, once the streets close for setup. And “streets” is a reference to the other way in which the Admiral Block Party has expanded – not only will the party be on California between Admiral Way and SW College, it’ll also be on College between California and 42nd. Music and outdoor dining starts at 3 pm August 21, when the focus is on acoustic sound as well as DJs; vendors and nonprofits will be in their booths starting at 10 am August 22, and the main-stage music starts that day at 11 am. You can see the latest lists of all of the above on the official Admiral Block Party webpage. WSB is the festival’s media sponsor – we’ll see you there!