HAPPENING NOW: Alki Beach Pride 2026, on the street and on the beach

The mainstage entertainment gets going soon, but even before then, there are many things to do and see at this year’s Alki Beach Pride festival, at the beach and on the street (no traffic on Alki SW between 57th and 61st) until 8 pm. Here’s the schedule:

Rainbow City did some twirling; emcees D Dynasty and Deaunte Damper gave a welcome:

DJs are spinning:

And signs are everywhere:

Many local vendors, from merch to food:

There’s a beverage garden for those of age:

Local businesses and nonprofits are there too:

Even Cascadia Pigeon Rescue!

There’s also a health zone and a family zone, and it’s all happening until 8 pm.