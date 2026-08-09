WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy forum Tuesday on improving safety for bicyclists after 2 deaths in 2 years

(WSB photo, June 15)

Though this is usually the quiet time in summer’s final weeks, not this year. Major events this week will include the community forum Tuesday night (August 11) on making Fauntleroy safer for bicycle riding, after two deaths in a little over two years, most recently Maridee Bonadea on Wildwood Place, uphill from the ferry dock, in June. All are invited to participate Tuesday night, 6-8 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (south end of the historic schoolhouse, 9131 California SW). We published first word of the forum plan on July 31st; the Fauntleroy Community Association and Ms. Bonadea’s family finalized the plan a few days later. They expect elected officials and representatives of SDOT and WSDOT to be in attendance. They also have drafted a suggested message to all of the above to express support for safety improvements (find it added to our original report about the forum date).