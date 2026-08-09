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FOLLOWUP: Another chapter in the saga of the beached boat(s)

August 9, 2026 8:25 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

8:25 PM: Another chapter in the saga of the repeatedly beached boat that’s been at Constellation Park in recent days, and then was joined by another boat reportedly there as part of a plan to get Boat #1 off the rocky shore. Both were still there when we checked late this morning; then this afternoon, a commenter reported both had sailed away after taking advantage of some advice. Before we got back to the park south of Alki Point to verify that both were gone, 911 dispatched SFD and SPD boats to a report of a boat reporting trouble while towing another boat. We went to the park to check on that, but all the action is offshore and even with binoculars we can’t tell exactly what’s going on, nor have we heard an emergency-radio update yet.

8:36 PM: The SFD/SPD/USCG boats have all left, and the two boats involved have headed further south.

9:06 PM: Commenter MJ offers details.

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4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Another chapter in the saga of the beached boat(s)"

  • MJ August 9, 2026 (8:44 pm)
    Reply

    The woman and two sailboats were towed to Andover Pace Park and left to anchor on their own. The third boat (no mast) with the captain and dogs joined after police left and they are now all three tied together on a sailboat anchor. The captain just left in his kayak toward Constellation Park.

  • Rae August 9, 2026 (8:48 pm)
    Reply

    We saw it go down. A woman was trying to tow the beached sailboat with another sailboat – not the original rescue boat. The original rescue boat was still at the beach around 730. Right before the police boat went out, the rescue boat left its dingy and high tailed it near the sailboats.The SPD boat towed both sailboats to the bay near La Rustica, where the original rescue boat went and tethered to them. The dingy was still at constellation. 

  • Deb August 9, 2026 (9:47 pm)
    Reply

    According to the woman, the rescued sailboat boat was free from a mystery mariner. And since it’s bigger than the working sailboat, their plan is to get it operable. I believe she said they were based out of Olympia. Glad all the boats are off the beach. 

  • Kelp August 9, 2026 (10:15 pm)
    Reply

    There was a boat high on the beach at Jack Block today.  

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