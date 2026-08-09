FOLLOWUP: Another chapter in the saga of the beached boat(s)

8:25 PM: Another chapter in the saga of the repeatedly beached boat that’s been at Constellation Park in recent days, and then was joined by another boat reportedly there as part of a plan to get Boat #1 off the rocky shore. Both were still there when we checked late this morning; then this afternoon, a commenter reported both had sailed away after taking advantage of some advice. Before we got back to the park south of Alki Point to verify that both were gone, 911 dispatched SFD and SPD boats to a report of a boat reporting trouble while towing another boat. We went to the park to check on that, but all the action is offshore and even with binoculars we can’t tell exactly what’s going on, nor have we heard an emergency-radio update yet.

8:36 PM: The SFD/SPD/USCG boats have all left, and the two boats involved have headed further south.

9:06 PM: Commenter MJ offers details.