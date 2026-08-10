CLOSURE ALERT: Northbound First Avenue South Bridge closing next two weekends

In addition to the upcoming West Seattle “low bridge” repair closure, WSDOT has just announced the northbound First Avenue South Bridge will close the next two weekends:

All northbound State Route 99 lanes will close across the First Avenue South Bridge in Seattle from 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, and again from 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, for maintenance.

The following ramps will also close for the duration of the closure:

-The First Avenue South on-ramp to northbound State Route 509.

-The Occidental Avenue South on-ramp to northbound SR 509.

-The South Holden Street on-ramp to northbound SR 99.

-Northbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Michigan Street.

-Northbound SR 509/SR 99 traffic will exit at South Cloverdale Street and follow a signed detour during the weekend closures.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will make bridge deck repairs during the weekend closure.