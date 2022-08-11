West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date

August 11, 2022 10:30 am
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone)

Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.

This morning, they’ve finally announced a specific date: Sunday, September 18th, which will be five days short of exactly 2 1/2 years since the bridge’s sudden closure on March 23, 2020 because of growing cracks. Today’s announcement was foreshadowed two days ago, when we toured the repair-work zone atop the bridge with SDOT and learned from project director Heather Marx that this would be the day they’d announce a date. Today’s announcement also contains this caveat regarding the September 18th reopening date: “This will depend on the successful completion of remaining work, including finishing epoxy injections, carbon fiber wrapping, paving, safety inspection platform installation, and robust safety testing.”

(Photo by Mike Burns, looking north from Andover foot/bike overpass)

(Our Tuesday report includes details of what’s happening now and what’s yet to come.) Today’s announcement (read it in full here) also notes, as has been reported multiple times, “All restrictions on the Spokane St. Swing Bridge (also known as the West Seattle low bridge) will end on the same day” that the high bridge reopens.

10 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date"

  • WS Resident August 11, 2022 (10:35 am)
    I’ll believe it when I see it.

  • Edward August 11, 2022 (10:39 am)
    It’s a Sunday, that’s not horrible. It also tracks with the week of statement. That gives a weekend day to notice anything negative and let the madness begin on Monday. My only issue is SPS starts on the 7th so we have to endure a tad longer with really bad traffic.

  • WS Commuter August 11, 2022 (10:39 am)
    Good news. The end is in sight.

  • gw August 11, 2022 (10:44 am)
    Feels like that’s the “week of September 18th” then….. disappointed they missed again, and are still hedging. Feels like there’s still a lot of work that could have been done sooner (putting up signs, not letting the road get overgrown) instead of blaming the concrete strike.

  • Jordan August 11, 2022 (10:45 am)
    And what happens, if by some miracle and to the shock of thousands of residents of West Seattle, they actually get the work done earlier?

  • Steven August 11, 2022 (10:49 am)
    In other words, we are still hoping for 9/18, but that could also change.  

  • still waiting to exhale August 11, 2022 (10:50 am)
    OK then. If they’re sure…..

  • JTM August 11, 2022 (10:50 am)
    I’ll believe it when I’m driving over it. 

  • D August 11, 2022 (10:55 am)
    It’s been so long that I forgot we had a West Seattle Bridge… What am I going to do with all the reclaimed commute time?

  • fish August 11, 2022 (10:56 am)
    I’m sure this will be a short-lived stress test period. 

