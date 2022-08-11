WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date

(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone)

Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.

This morning, they’ve finally announced a specific date: Sunday, September 18th, which will be five days short of exactly 2 1/2 years since the bridge’s sudden closure on March 23, 2020 because of growing cracks. Today’s announcement was foreshadowed two days ago, when we toured the repair-work zone atop the bridge with SDOT and learned from project director Heather Marx that this would be the day they’d announce a date. Today’s announcement also contains this caveat regarding the September 18th reopening date: “This will depend on the successful completion of remaining work, including finishing epoxy injections, carbon fiber wrapping, paving, safety inspection platform installation, and robust safety testing.”

(Photo by Mike Burns, looking north from Andover foot/bike overpass)

(Our Tuesday report includes details of what’s happening now and what’s yet to come.) Today’s announcement (read it in full here) also notes, as has been reported multiple times, “All restrictions on the Spokane St. Swing Bridge (also known as the West Seattle low bridge) will end on the same day” that the high bridge reopens.