WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Timing notes and final touches

Six days until the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge after 2 1/2 years. Today’s notes:

TIMING: We asked SDOT again today exactly when on Sunday they plan to reopen the bridge. Reply: They’re still not saying.

BUSES: After we published our report today on the Metro “service change” this Saturday, Metro announced that the bus routes returning to the high bridge won’t do that until the start of the service day on Monday, instead of Sunday.

FINAL TOUCHES: If you’re wondering what’s happening on the bridge in these final days, SDOT has published an update, including a recap of all the maintenance work that’s been done during the repairs, including resurfacing the west end of the bridge (formally the Fauntleroy Expressway):

(SDOT photo)

SPEAKING OF CONCRETE: The labor dispute that delayed part of the bridge-repair work earlier this year is now over. Teamsters Local 174 says its members have ratified a new contract, more than a year after the old one expired.