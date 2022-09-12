SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Tentative agreement announced

9:23 PM: Seattle Public Schools says, “SPS and SEA bargaining teams have come to a tentative agreement. We will share an update on the start of school tomorrow afternoon.” SEA told its members in an email that was forwarded to us, “… Our tentative agreement is for a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year.” The announcement comes after four days of striking.

9:36 PM: When we talked to SEA president Jennifer Matter in West Seattle on the first day of the strike, she said the agreement would have to be ratified before SEA members could go to work – unlike 2015 (the last SEA strike). But she said calling a general meeting could be accomplished quickly thanks to technology. In tonight’s message to members, Matter said, “… Ratifying the TA is part of our democratic union processes and to respect members’ voices we are keeping the TA among members only until it is ratified.”

9:42 PM: The media update that just arrived from SPS says, “… For now, the details of the tentative agreement are confidential. SEA members will review the proposed contract and vote tomorrow on whether to suspend the strike. Tomorrow afternoon, we will share an update on the start of school.”