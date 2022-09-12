West Seattle, Washington

SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Tentative agreement announced

September 12, 2022 9:23 pm
9:23 PM: Seattle Public Schools says, “SPS and SEA bargaining teams have come to a tentative agreement. We will share an update on the start of school tomorrow afternoon.” SEA told its members in an email that was forwarded to us, “… Our tentative agreement is for a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year.” The announcement comes after four days of striking.

9:36 PM: When we talked to SEA president Jennifer Matter in West Seattle on the first day of the strike, she said the agreement would have to be ratified before SEA members could go to work – unlike 2015 (the last SEA strike). But she said calling a general meeting could be accomplished quickly thanks to technology. In tonight’s message to members, Matter said, “… Ratifying the TA is part of our democratic union processes and to respect members’ voices we are keeping the TA among members only until it is ratified.”

9:42 PM: The media update that just arrived from SPS says, “… For now, the details of the tentative agreement are confidential. SEA members will review the proposed contract and vote tomorrow on whether to suspend the strike. Tomorrow afternoon, we will share an update on the start of school.”

4 Replies to "SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Tentative agreement announced"

  • ST September 12, 2022 (9:31 pm)
    I’m so glad to hear this.  Great news.  

  • Norisa Diaz September 12, 2022 (10:22 pm)
    Vote No! One week to study the agreement with full details!Educators must oppose any effort by the SEA and the NEA to shut the strike down on the basis of an agreement that does not meet their demands. In a recent statement, NEA President Becky Pringle noted that she is in direct talks with the president of the Washington Teachers Association, Larry Delaney, and local affiliates.This should be seen as a warning. Only weeks before, the NEA affiliates worked with federal mediators to shut down a strike by 4,000 teachers in Columbus, Ohio without teachers being able to review the details and vote on the proposal. Read more at https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/09/13/seat-s13.html

  • Parent September 12, 2022 (10:23 pm)
    GREAT NEWS!!!  After the last 3 years has brought we will almost certainly make this our last year in SPS, just isn’t right for our kids as they move up the grades.  One went private this year and it was a severe pinch financially but also the best decision for a bright child that SPS couldn’t meet where they were academically.  Can’t afford private for the second but will be finding somewhere.  Our eyes were really opened when we went to Kumon and our first grader was at a preschool reading level and it was also mentioned private is 2 years ahead of public.  COVID has really affected students and the pass everyone culture isn’t doing anyone a service.   

  • S September 12, 2022 (10:30 pm)
     “… Our tentative agreement is for a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year.” If this is all they are getting, that is a shame and a wasted effort. The elementary school for my kids has an SEL program that was cut in half last year. Our school went from 2 SEL classrooms, each with a teacher and 2 aides, to one room, with one teacher and two aides for the same number of kids. I have volunteered on campus for many years now, and this school is held together by the dedication of staff and administrators going above and beyond their job descriptions everyday to make sure these kids are safe. It is a miracle everyday that there are not serious injuries or kids leaving campus that aren’t quickly tracked down. I would love to see every single general education classroom staffed with an extra support person. I would love to see every single kid with an IEP fully served, and all those not yet identified but going through the process also having support. Our school community made efforts to advocate for our SEL program last year, and we pretty got a shrug from the district. I’ve been hoping that when my kids go back to school after this strike, it would be with the knowledge that some tangible change would have taken place, such as more adult working with kids in the building. But if they are happy with maintaining the Special Ed ratios, what was the point of this?

