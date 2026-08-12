SPD safety forum, Lander Pedestrian Street design event, Glass Float Hunt day 6, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(High Point Library courtyard, sketched by William Wittmann)

Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open for all under 18 to access food – see our story for locations and other information.

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 6 As noted here pre-hunt, no daily clues this year unless a float remains stubbornly unfound (and there HAVE been some clues as a result) – watch for the hand-blown floats all over West Seattle. As of midmorning today, 79 floats have been released and 49 have been found, according to the official website, which shows status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code).

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: Two are scheduled today in West Seattle – Delridge, 12-5:30 pm (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors this afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

LEARN ABOUT AI: 3 pm workshop at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SW LANDER ‘PEDESTRIAN STREET’: What would you want to see if SW Lander was blocked off to vehicles between California and the alley east of 44th SW? Next step is a “community design charrette” drop-in event tonight, 4:30-6:30 at the proposed location.

CLIMB AT CAMP LONG: Again this week – two special climbing sessions, 5 and 6:30 pm! Our calendar listing has details. (5200 35th SW)

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Wednesdays this summer, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

MODE MUSIC ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: Monthly open mic at Tim’s (98th/16th), 5:30 pm sign-ups, 6 pm music. Presented by Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor).

OUR CITY, OUR SAFETY: Seattle Police-convened community conversation about crime and safety, 6 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – this week at The Good Society (2701 California SW).

POTTERINGS TRY-IT NIGHT: Open studio – try it even if you’ve never ventured into pottery-making before. 6 pm (3400 Harbor SW, east side of ground level) – our calendar listing has the RSVP link.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH LANGUAGE SKILLS: Local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your craft project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Admiral Pub has trivia at 7 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia is at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SALSA DANCING: 8 pm lessons with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: In the south end, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm … In the north end, sing at Admiral Pub also starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!