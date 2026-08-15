HAPPENING NOW: What happens after a disaster, before help can arrive? West Seattle Emergency Hubs are practicing that

What would happen if a major earthquake struck, disrupting services and regular communication channels, with first responders spread too thin regionally to help? That’s what the Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs drill is practicing right now at the future Morgan Junction Park Addition site.

This is not a traditional “earthquake drill” – neither “duck and cover” nor “pretend you’re injured and getting tended to.” Today’s drill, which includes three other sites around the city, simulates what would happen at a hub on the second day post-disaster, as volunteers help connect people with needs and people who can help.

When we stopped by about an hour ago, more than 100 volunteers had already gone through an equal amount of “scenarios” – hypothesizing how to respond to things that might happen, even structure fires, which you and your neighbors might have to fight by yourselves, as firefighters might not be available, or might not be able to get to you. They’re also practicing how to disperse important information – down to the fundamentals like how to deal with waste if the plumbing’s not working (advice includes “don’t burn poo”):

Also a vital part of hubs – amateur-radio communication, which may be the only way to reach people outside the immediate area, so West Seattle Amateur Radio Club members are part of this:

Two volunteers are even standing by a short distance away, in the lot behind Zeeks and Whisky West, with radio equipmet including an antenna, to help with the simulation:

Still time for you to help if you can stop by the site before 1:30 pm or so – west side of California SW, short distance north of Fauntleroy, look for the canopies. If you can’t help, you can still do something important by learning the location of your nearest Emergency Communication Hub, where you’d go after a disaster to offer help, seek help, and/or just find out what’s going on,