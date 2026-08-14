WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested on half-million dollar warrant

Since the Southwest Precinct is nearby, it’s not necessarily unusual to see police near the Delridge Home Depot, but in this case, they just made a notable arrest. According to police radio, they arrested a man wanted on a half-million-dollar warrant for what the dispatcher noted was a “multitude of crimes” including rape. We don’t have details yet including whether the “multitude of crimes” involved West Seattle cases, but it sounded as if the suspect had been in contact with police regarding his whereabouts before the arrest. We’ll be following up.