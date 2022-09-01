CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Starbucks window-smashing suspect charged, day after release from jail

(Reader-contributed image, Monday morning)

As noted briefly here earlier, the man accused of a window-sashing rampage at Morgan Junction Starbucks early Monday is now charged. But 48-year-old Gerald R. Hochstadt isn’t in jail right now, because he had to be released last night, after the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office didn’t get the information they needed in time to rush-file charges. That information in turn has to come from SPD, which was able to obtain it today. Hochstadt is charged with one count of first-degree malicious mischief, a felony. The KCPAO and SPD had been trying to get a damage estimate from Starbucks; today’s charging documents indicate that estimate was in excess of $10,000 for the four double-pane windows – double the minimum amount to qualify for the charge that was filed. Along with using metal furniture to break the windows, Hochstadt allegedly removed plants from pots outside the store and used them to hit the door, locked by Starbucks staffers after they had managed to get hi outside. A $15,000 arrest warrant was issued when the charge was filed; that’s the amount of bail requested by the KCPAO, and it’s what Hochstadt will be held on if/when arrested. We’d mentioned in earlier coverage that he had a criminal trespass conviction for which he spent more than three months in jail earlier this year; the charging documents also list a second such conviction plus one for third-degree malicious mischief.