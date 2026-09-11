VIDEO: First-ever West Seattle YMCA Golf Tournament celebrates spirit of service

More than 100 golfers arrived at West Seattle Golf Course just after sunrise this morning for the first-ever West Seattle YMCA Golf Tournament, raising money to ensure more community members can access programs to help them live healthy lives.

They started with a “mega-putt,” where a prize awaited the golfer who got the closest to a hole in the center of the putting green:

But before that, they paused in observance of today’s 25th anniversary of 9/11, listening to former NFL player and current Y executive Greg Lewis talk about the spirit of service that arose in the wake of the attacks, and is carried on by organizations like the Y with the help of supporters like those participating in the tournament:

About six hours later, they gathered for lunch and awards:

And they were joined by guest speaker City Councilmember Rob Saka:

He extolled the virtues of the Y and presented a proclamation:

The Y presented the golf tournament with sponsorship support from Nucor (which like the Y is also a WSB sponsor):

West Seattle/Fauntleroy branch executive Cleveland King – above right with Nucor’s Seattle general manager Mark Davis – said the proceeds will support a wide variety of the people the Y assists, from domestic-violence survivors to students who need life-saving swim lessons, and more.