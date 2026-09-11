WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two casings-found cases – but when was the gunfire?

Seattle Police have reported two West Seattle cases in which casings were found but not immediately following reports of possible gunfire:

LAST NIGHT: Thursday night (September 10) after 8 pm, we heard an officer radio in a discovery of multiple casings, saying they might be related to a “possible shots heard” report sometime Wednesday night. He didn’t say where the discovery was made, so we asked SPD today. It was on a path in a “heavily wooded area” near 26th SW and SW Graham, and the discovery totaled 14 9mm casings. That was a ways from the previous night’s “shots heard” 911 call, which was made from the 6500 block of 21st SW, police say.

LAST FRIDAY: We also followed up on this summary of a discovery last Friday (Septemher 4):

At 1537 hours, officers responded to [someone who] reported finding evidence in a bike lane in West Seattle. Officers arrived and located shell casings. No associated victims, shots fired calls, and/or property damaged were located/reported. No additional information was available.

The initially released summary gave no hint of the bike lane’s location. In response to our inquiry, police said it was near Sylvan Way and Sylvan Heights Drive.