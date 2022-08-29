WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Morgan Junction Starbucks closed after window-smashing rampage

Thanks for the tips. Morgan Junction Starbucks is closed this morning for cleanup after a man went on a rampage inside the store and broke windows. Recorded police audio indicates the call came in around 5:30 am, that a man who had been in the area “talking to himself and following cars” had gone inside the store and started throwing items, smashing glass, and threatening people.

Police made an arrest shortly thereafter outside the Thriftway store across the street. No word so far of injuries; we’ll add anything more we find out.