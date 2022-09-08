WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:

Date taken: 9/7/22 before 4 pm

Location: 35th Ave SW and SW Graham

Red 2007 Mazda CX7

License #: BAL5763

Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper

Case number: 22-238861

FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:

On Sunday morning at 5:45 a.m. a person drove up to the Senior Center, brought a box to stand o,n and stole our hanging flower basket from outside the front door of the Senior Center. We pay for these flower baskets and the seniors love them. I’m so bummed someone purposefully chose to steal it.

BURGLARY ARREST: Just after 6 am today, police were called to Westwood Village for a report that someone had broken into a store (we haven’t confirmed which one) and was tampering with a cash register. Police arrived and made a quick arrest. They confirm the suspect was booked into jail.

WINDOW-SMASHING SUSPECT RE-ARRESTED: Last week we reported on the arrest of 48-year-old Gerald Hochstadt after a window-smashing rampage August 29th at the Morgan Junction Starbucks. He was released after two days in jail because the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said police hadn’t received all the evidence they needed – specifically, a damage estimate – to send them what they needed to file charges. One day later, last Thursday, that information came in, and Hochstadt was charged with first-degree malicious mischief. We’ve been checking the jail roster, and discovered he was arrested on Monday and has been in jail since then.