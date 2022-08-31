CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Window-smashing suspect released from jail

(WSB photo, Monday morning)

The 48-year-old man arrested Monday morning after a window-smashing rampage at the Morgan Junction Starbucks got out of jail tonight. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told WSB they had hoped to receive enough information for a charging decision today – but a key piece of evidence was missing: Seattle Police detectives needed a damage estimate from Starbucks, and couldn’t get it. KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney says that’s “a required element to prove that the damage was a felony crime. Even though that seems obvious, the court needs that information under the law.” He says the KCPAO “also tried to loop in contacts from victim business (at the corporate level) to get that necessary information by the 2 p.m. deadline.” But they didn’t have any luck either. Without charges being filed, the suspect had to be released. But McNerthney adds that “SPD is still working on the case right now. We appreciate their great work, and we’re hopeful to have that required damage estimate and case referred this week. We know it can be difficult for businesses to get that required info within 72 hours too – those are frustrating constraints in the law and court system. King County prosecutors will act on this case immediately when we get the case referral from police.”

The document from a probable-cause hearing in the case on Tuesday summarizes what a Morgan Starbucks representative wrote in a comment on our original story, that the man came into the store and became agitated. They offered him water; he refused. He “then began to yell and escalated into an aggressive behavior. Employees of the store were able to usher the suspect out of the door successfully and locked the doors … to deny access to the suspect. The suspect tried to regain access to Starbucks by pulling the main doors multiple times. The suspect noticed that the doors were locked, and this caused him to escalate his behavior even further. The suspect infuriated grabbed a metal table that was located outside and property of Starbucks. The suspect then used the table to break 4 double-paned 8×8 windows.” It was recorded on video; this frame grab was sent to us anonymously:

No injuries were reported. The suspect has one King County conviction, a criminal-trespass case in Auburn, for which he served more than three months in jail earlier this year.