BIZNOTE: Salon closes, blames burglary

Last week, in discussion following our Crime Watch story noting three West Seattle business burglaries, a commenter said they’d seen security video online of a fourth, at Cuts Hair Salon on the ground floor of Charlestown Center. They said it happened August 26th. As shown in our photo above, the salon’s rear door is still boarded up – and today the salon sent customers an announcement that it has permanently closed. Thanks to the many people who forwarded it to us – here’s what the announcement says:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Cuts Hair Salon is permanently closing its doors. The unfortunate burglary we endured recently has left the staff feeling unsafe and they have all decided to move on. As safety and happiness is paramount to anything else, we wholeheartedly support their decision and wish them all the best. Thank you to all of our clients for your continued support of our staff and business.

(The email ends with a graphic of a peace sign.) We went over at midday to see if anyone was there to talk with, but the salon was dark and locked. It originally opened under different ownership as Budget Cuts in fall 2008.