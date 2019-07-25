BIZNOTE: Jan’s Beauty Supply closing in West Seattle Junction

(WSB photo: Sheri Wallace and Maile Hudson)

Thanks for all the tips! Longtime customers are sad to hear that Jan’s Beauty Supply in the West Seattle Junction is closing – proprietor Sheri Wallace is retiring after more than three decades. We went over to talk with her after readers forwarded this email announcement sent to customers:

It is with extreme mixed emotions that we have decided to retire and close Jan’s Beauty Supply.

There are so many beautiful memories we have created together in the 36 years we have been in business. First and foremost, is the joy that Jan and I had working side by side for so long. She originally started this business and I was lucky enough to be able to join her after a few years. We are not only sisters but best friends forever!

To the hundreds of customers who have become close friends and have shared their life’s stories with laughter and tears, I will always treasure the many deep conversations we had. The most difficult part of this life transition is walking away from these relationships.

Some of our employees became family like our Alissa Cullen. She is and always will be a cherished member.

My two dear ladies now working with me have been a Godsend. They have supported me through some difficult times both physically and emotionally. Maile Hudson and Raelyn Barton will always have a special place in my heart and my life. They also have become like daughters to me.

Remembering the fun events we participated in like the Street Fair, Wine Walks, Holiday Happy Hours and many more will always leave me smiling.

We will be forever grateful for the wonderful customers who have allowed us to serve them. If I could reach out and hug every single one I would! There are not sufficient words to express my personal thanks but know I will never forget the love and support given to me by so many.

I am looking forward to more time with my husband, Pat and our Puppy! In addition to being able to create more memories with my grandsons, my supportive sister Holly and daughters, Stacy and Janny. I am incredibly fortunate to have had their support and I can now give them more of mine.