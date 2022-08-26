WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglaries; cars vandalized; stolen-likely-dumped bicycle

Four reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

TRUEVALUE BREAK-IN: After a tip we called to ask about this, and store staff told us it happened at the 44th/Edmunds store between 3 and 4 am today, Three burglars who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s broke in through the front door and made off with a large amount of Sawzall blades and a small safe. Security video shows their faces were obscured because they were wearing hoodies, They left in a newer-model Jeep Gladiator pickup with Bill Pierre tags. Police responded but lost them after a short pursuit, If you have any tips, SPD incident # is 22-226293.

ITTO’S BREAK-IN: Another early morning burglary at a Junction business, this time around 5 am Thursday at Itto’s Tapas.

The burglar is shown from 3:05 to 4:16 and again from 6:05 to 8:00. We don’t yet have the report number for this.

CARS VANDALIZED: We received multiple reader reports about three cars with smashed windows on Beach Drive near Constellation Park. One of the people who contacted us, Michelle, said, “A neighbor came out of his balcony and told us it happened around 4 am this morning and they filed a police report.” The brick was left behind under the front of this car:

Incident # is 22-226269.

STOLEN-LIKELY-DUMPED BICYCLE: From Justin: