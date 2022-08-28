WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in burglary attempts days after suspect’s release from jail

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed three felony charges against a man arrested just a few days after getting out of jail. Prosecutors summarize the case against 45-year-old Ioane Sua as follows:

The defendant was last released from King County Jail on August 17, 2022; these incidents happened three and five days later and both involve the defendant repeatedly returning to occupied, fenced homes. In the first incidents in time, the victim first saw him peering in her windows and entering her backyard before being scared off by her barking dog. He returned twice to come into her fenced yard; it is worth noting that he was contacted by police after both the first and second incidents. In the other incident, the defendant encountered a different victim while she was walking her dog and followed her, quickening his pace when she moved faster to get away from him. He then followed her home and she was able to get safely into her house. He then entered her fenced yard before attempting to get into her house. He was next seen pacing in front of her home; when officers responded, he had already left. He came back and was again pacing in front of her home; she again called police and that time he was arrested at the scene.

That incident happened in Upper Fauntleroy, while the other incidents happened during previous nights near Roxhill Park. The court documents say Sua was arrested in those incidents for criminal trespass but not booked into jail for unspecified reasons. Last Monday (August 22nd), the day he was finally booked, he had been due to report to start serving a residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative for a case involving a stolen car and other charges, but never showed. (The KCPAO says the DOSA sentence was the result of a case in which the victim did not want to see the defendant incarcerated.) Prosecutors asked that his bail for the new cases be set at $100,000; the jail roster shows that it was set at half that. Charging documents list his criminal history as dating back 22 years, mostly property crimes but also including harassment, malicious mischief, and fourth-degree assault.