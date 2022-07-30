WEST. SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 notes!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed at Constellation Park by Michael Ostrogorsky)

Here’s what you should know about the first half of July’s last weekend:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: In the morning and evening, you might encounter parade floats on Harbor Avenue SW = here’s why. Otherwise, here’s SDOT’s list of work:

Starting at 5 PM Saturday, we’ll close the on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane St to the Spokane St Viaduct, along with eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct. A signed detour will be in place along S Spokane St. All lanes will reopen by 5 AM, Monday, August 1. The closure is needed to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge to expand and contract during winter and summer months. On Saturday, asphalt crews will be working in the vicinity of 37th Ave SW and Fauntleroy SW. We anticipate work to begin as early as 6 AM and conclude by 4 PM. There will be minimal traffic impacts; however, you may experience delays in the area. Also Saturday (and Sunday), we will be working at 16th Ave SW and SW Cambridge St to update curb bulbs and curb ramps. Traffic will be maintained throughout the work zone; however, please anticipate delays.

HOT-WEATHER CLOSURES: Southwest and West Seattle (Admiral) branches will be closed again today. Reader tells us Tony’s Market (35th/Barton) expected to be closed because of the heat. Anyplace else?

SWIMMING TO ALKI POINT: The Northwest Open Water Swimming Association has a swimmer, Alison Peterson, trying the Amy Hiland Swim (Bremerton to Alki Point) today – planning to start around 6:30 am and getting to Alki Point noonish if all goes well. You can watch the tracking beacon here.

BIRDS OF ROXHILL PARK: Join master birders for a 9 am walk in the park. (29th/Barton)

OUTRIGGER CANOE RACING: Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s “Da Grind” is back – a daylong event at Alki Beach, with races starting at 9 am – see the schedule and other info here.

BERNESE MOUNTAIN DOG MEETUP: Earlier time – now 10 am to noon at Westcrest Off-Leash Area (9000 8th SW). –

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With the heat wave continuing, the city will open the wading pools, so the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today, noon-7 pm.

POSTCARDING POP-UP: Postcards to Voters has a noon-1:30 pm pop-up today at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

DARE TO DANCE: Dance and watch dancing during this one-afternoon free festival at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton), 1-5 pm.

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

CAKE TIME: Lovely and Dapper Desserts pop-up at The Nook (2206 California SW), 4-10 pm.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: Last weekend to see the DubSea Fish Sticks, tonight at 6:05 pm, vs. DubSea Seal Slingers (special rules!), at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) – ticket info here.

DRAG SHOW AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls monthly drag siw, doors at 7 pm, music at 8, $15 at door, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘LET THERE BE DRAGONS’: First weekend for the new one-woman musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm curtain – info and ticket link in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE OUTDOOR MOVIES: Second of this summer’s five free screenings is at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), gates open at 7:30 pm, movie – “Never-Ending Story.”

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: 9 pm, free drag show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

