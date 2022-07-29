SEAFAIR: Torchlight Parade’s West Seattle offshoot

Harbor Avenue is lined with no-parking signs on both sides south/east of SW Florida because of another returning-from-pandemic-hiatus tradition, the Seafair Torchlight Parade. No, the parade’s not happening here – it’s downtown as usual on Saturday night. But as we’ve reported in past years, some visiting floats get stored on Port of Seattle land on the south side of Terminal 5; the southbound side of the street is posted for no parking 2 am-10 am tomorrow for the floats’ rollout – which in some past years has happened as a convoy – and 7 pm-2 am on the northbound side for the post-parade return. (No West Seattle community float in the parade, since Hi-Yu disbanded five years ago.)