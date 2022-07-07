WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in three cases

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed charges in three West Seattle cases of note:

THE CASE OF THE SLEEPING STOLEN-TRUCK SUSPECT: 24-year-old Hunter L. Boyce is charged with felony stolen-vehicle possession in a case we previously noted here – the theft of a landscaper’s work truck off West Marginal Way. Its owner reported the pickup was taken while he was out of town June 24-26. On June 29th, police found it in a North Seattle QFC parking lot, known to police as an area with what the charging papers describe as “high crime, including stolen vehicles.” They discovered three men sleeping inside. Boyce was asleep in the driver’s seat. The charging documents say he acknowledged knowing the truck was stolen but claimed somebody else had stolen it, a man he said he had gone to the lot to meet to get drugs. One of the other two men had an unrelated warrant and was arrested for that; the third, who was described as having a lot of personal property with him including “two pet mice,” was let go. Boyce remains in the King County Jail; he’s also being held for failing to appear in a separate burglary case.

ANOTHER ASLEEP-IN-A-CAR CASE: 45-year-old Kalin W. Laing is charged with unlawful gun possession after an arrest that started with him being found asleep in a car. In this case, it was a white 1999 BMW parked with both doors open and no plates, in an apartment building lot near 47th/Charlestown on June 22nd. Police found that the car had not been reported stolen but its title had been canceled. Laing, the charging documents say, had difficulty explaining whose car it was, but said he was at the building to visit someone he knew. Police discovered a gun and also found that he was a convicted felon, so that’s what led to his arrest and the charge. Laing, who lives in Port Orchard, remains in jail, bail set at $2,700.

THE CASE OF THE 3-MONTH-LONG BURGLARY: Sometimes charges aren’t immediate. This is one of those cases. The KCPAO charged 49-year-old Justin K. Dumas in June with second-degree burglary for a case in which he was arrested in April. He is accused of living in an apartment in Arrowhead Gardens, a senior complex in southeast West Seattle, without authorization, even changing the locks so management couldn’t get in. They had called police after discovering they were unable to enter an apartment that had been the subject of noise complaints for a month, even though it had supposedly been without a tenant for five months. Management gave officers permission to forcibly enter, and that’s when they found Dumas lying on a bed. Not only was he not authorized to be there, he was also too young to live in the complex anyway, according to the charging documents. Jail records show he spent five days in jail at the time of his initial arrest in April but is not currently in custody.