West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

61℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen work truck

June 29, 2022 11:29 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Maybe you can help find Jake‘s stolen work truck:

I own Dreamscapes Landscaping down on West Marginal way sw. Over the weekend I was out of town and one of the work trucks was stolen from our property. It is a 2005 Ford F350. It’s white with our black Dreamscapes logo on each front door. It’s a 4-door long bed. License plate C42876D. The truck had a full bed, full of dirt. It also has a custom rear bumper with a crane in the bumper.

If you find it, notify police.

SIDE NOTE: SPD also continues to look for, and find, stolen vehicles via use of the “automated license-plate reader” technology. This morning we heard officer-dispatcher exchanges about one – a stolen Ford Ranger left in the 1900 block of Harbor SW, discovered via ALPR around 9:30 am. We don’t know where or when it was taken, but the officer who found it contacted its owner and she was reported to be driving it home shortly thereafter.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen work truck"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.