WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen work truck

Maybe you can help find Jake‘s stolen work truck:

I own Dreamscapes Landscaping down on West Marginal way sw. Over the weekend I was out of town and one of the work trucks was stolen from our property. It is a 2005 Ford F350. It’s white with our black Dreamscapes logo on each front door. It’s a 4-door long bed. License plate C42876D. The truck had a full bed, full of dirt. It also has a custom rear bumper with a crane in the bumper.

If you find it, notify police.

SIDE NOTE: SPD also continues to look for, and find, stolen vehicles via use of the “automated license-plate reader” technology. This morning we heard officer-dispatcher exchanges about one – a stolen Ford Ranger left in the 1900 block of Harbor SW, discovered via ALPR around 9:30 am. We don’t know where or when it was taken, but the officer who found it contacted its owner and she was reported to be driving it home shortly thereafter.