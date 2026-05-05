5 days to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026! Here’s the nonprofit/benefit sale list

Saturday (May 9) is rolling up fast – and the 650+ sales on the map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day are getting ready for a fun day of person-to-person recycling. Forecast watch: Sunny, high near 70, says the National Weather Service. Tonight, nonprofit and nonprofit-benefiting sales (from the list we made while reviewing registrations – please let us know if your benefit sale isn’t on the list and we’ll add you to the list!).

West Emerald Cohousing – Sale #2

The Kenney – Sale #478

Kenyon Hall’s Swap & Spin – Sale #409

West Seattle Indivisible – Sale #223

Admiral HUB – Sale #87

Rain City Ropeworks – Sale #501

Solstice Park P-Patch Plant Sale – Sale #510

Chief Sealth IHS Gymnastics – Sale #518

West Seattle Timebank – Sale #539

Mount Hood Kiwanis Camp – Sale #499

Beyers’ Bulldog Garden P-Patch – Sale #157

Maarten Park – Sale #587

Community School of West Seattle – Sale #68

Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby – Sale #82

Montlake Rowing Club – Sale #152

Rainier Roller Riot – Sale #237

Alki Co-op Preschool – Sale #343

United Friends Group Homes – Sale #495

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project – Sale #62

Holy Rosary School – Sale #207

Alki UCC – Sale #188

Komen 3-Day – Sale #508

Doctors without Borders – Sale #322

Breast Cancer Bake Sale – Sale #85

Benefit for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s – Sale #656

Washington Bus – Sale #487

West Seattle Food Bank – Sale #193

Suicide Prevention – Sale #531

Burien Cares – Sale #214

Kitsap Humane – Sale #580

Again, we’ll add any registered sale we missed that is by, or benefiting, a nonprofit/school group/etc. – just email or text us with the sale # and who you’re benefiting. For the donation-minded, also please remember that WSCGSD coincides with the Stamp Out Hunger letter carriers’ food drive every year, so if you can, leave a bag of food by your mail delivery spot (mailbox, door slot, etc.) before you head out Saturday to shop and/or sell. (Again, if you haven’t seen the yet, the map is here, the printable list is here.)