WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas siphoning

One reader report tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch: It’s not surprising to hear about a case of gas siphoning, given the current prices. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, says this happened between 10:30 and 10:50 am today “in the alley of the 3200 block, between Hanford and Hinds & 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW. … A man came onto our property and siphoned gas out of our truck.” They saw him as he left in an older gold Chevy Silverado, license plate starting with C539. The siphoner was described as white, “maybe in his 40’s or 50’s, short mustache, maybe short beard, dirty black hat with white writing/pic on front, wearing a light blue shirt or jacket, with a darker blue collar sticking out.” The victim said they were primarily contacting us so that others are aware this can happen.