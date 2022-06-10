FOLLOWUP: SW Andover RV ‘remediation’ next week

“No Parking” signs are up at our area’s longest-running RV encampment site, SW Andover between 26th and 28th. The signs are marked for June 14-17 – next Tuesday through Friday – which fits the range previously announced for the next planned “remediation.” What remains to be seen is whether the “No Parking” order will be enforced this time; signs have gone up for the last two cleanups, in December and April, but the RVs didn’t move (aside from one photographed by a reader in December, being taken away on a flatbed). City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had said she planned a meeting with the mayor’s office “to discuss planned enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule at this location.” We have inquiries out for more details on next week’s plan.