West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

38℉

FOLLOWUP: Andover ‘RV remediation’ complete, SPU says

December 3, 2021 10:50 pm
|      43 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news

(Along Andover, 4 pm today)

The “RV remediation” along SW Andover was over by mid-afternoon today, according to the lead agency, Seattle Public Utilities. We reported on the plan last Monday, after “no parking” signs went up just before the Thanksgiving holiday in the streetside zone where RV residents have long camped along the south side of the Nucor Steel plant. We checked the area multiple times since Tuesday morning and received a few reader reports on activity seen, including the removal of at least one RV.

(Reader photo, Wednesday)

We saw city contractors’ junk trucks there Tuesday and Wednesday, but no other activity at the times we went by. We asked Register for an update, and received this today:

SPU has completed the remediation on Andover SW. We collected and disposed of 7,600 pounds of garbage and debris. As previously mentioned, RVs that are abandoned, derelict or pose a public health risk may be towed on a case-by-case basis. We will continue to engage with RV occupants prior to cleans to voluntarily move their vehicles so crews can best address any public health and safety impacts.

We didn’t get a baseline count of RVs and trailers before the remediation but noted 12 Wednesday and yesterday, on Andover and on 28th north of Yancy, and the same number there just before sunset today.

Share This

43 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Andover 'RV remediation' complete, SPU says"

  • Buck December 3, 2021 (11:10 pm)
    Reply

    It is so saddening to watch the city of Seattle wander aimlessly with no firm leadership.  The RV’s are still there, the garbage will return. The city has done NOTHING to help with our city streets problem with ‘pos’ RV’s and their garbage and the corresponding crime that follows. Can the city council/mayor not help us rid our city of these vehicles that dangerously fill our public parks and streets? Good god then why have any government at all? Why pay taxes for no representation?

    • Carnofcarnage December 4, 2021 (2:08 am)
      Reply

      Unfourtionatly, i am fairly sure that if the city did find a place for the rvs to go park off of the street with restrooms and a place to dispose of garbage, people would call that a waste of tax dollars

      • Peter S. December 4, 2021 (8:16 am)
        Reply

        And this “effort” wasn’t ??

      • bill December 4, 2021 (10:42 am)
        Reply

        A designated parking area with restrooms and sanitation would at least be a step toward humane treatment of the RV dwellers and would mitigate the public health threat. 

        • WSB December 4, 2021 (12:48 pm)
          Reply

          When I inquired with the Human Services Department for the initial report on this, they sent a virtual sheaf of unsolicited information about current plans for safe lots. Separate story will ensue, but bottom line is that funding will create a grand total of 25 spots … for the entire city … and continue an existing Urban League program involving 17 parking spots for car (not RV) dwellers. And what’s done with this funding is now up to the new Regional Homelessness Authority, not the city…

          • bill December 4, 2021 (4:26 pm)

            Why can’t the city actually meet the need….

    • Brian December 4, 2021 (2:41 pm)
      Reply

      It’s super strange that you’re able to identify that the RVs exist but can’t seem to connect the other dot that people live inside of them. Like human beings I mean. 

  • Peter S. December 4, 2021 (12:10 am)
    Reply

    As a regular WS Health Club member, I can tell you that whatever “remediation” was done was hardly noticeable at 4PM.  I happened to look out the 3rd floor window and see a cute little grey squirrel bounce across the sidewalk from the Nucor storage lot on the southwest corner and right into a camper’s tent.  Poor little squirrel must’ve been cold, because it’s tail was missing all of it’s fir.  Seeing rats out and about in daylight is never a good sign.  I wonder if the camper was home.  

    • Carnofcarnage December 4, 2021 (1:24 am)
      Reply

      I read someplace that seattle is in the top ten rat infested ccity in the u.s.

      • wsresident December 4, 2021 (9:01 am)
        Reply

        I think it’s higher than 10th hence the Rat City title but NY HAS to be #1, they are visible running around everywhere. 

        • Smoosh December 4, 2021 (10:19 am)
          Reply

          It’s fun just after sunset in the summertime to go hang out in the grass by the liberty statue on Alki between the boathouse and watch the rats silently swarm through the grass.  You would think it was just the wind blowing by the gentle crackle of the grass but when you look closer: so many rats.  My favorite part is how so few other people notice.  

        • Erin98126 December 4, 2021 (11:03 am)
          Reply

          If you’re referring to the White Center nickname “Rat City,” this has nothing to do with rats. The nickname came about during WWII when the area was a military Relocation And Training center.

        • Peter S. December 4, 2021 (11:05 am)
          Reply

          Let’s be nice.  “Rat City” title officially belongs to White Center :)

        • Nick December 4, 2021 (11:51 am)
          Reply

          White Center is Rat City, not Seattle.There are multiple histories for the name (restricted alcohol territory, relocation and training center), but none of them are about rodents.

  • Mel December 4, 2021 (5:15 am)
    Reply

    Is this a joke? It looks exactly the same. I am there twice per day. I noticed last night that there’s actually new tents popping up. This city has seriously lost its way.

  • Buttercup December 4, 2021 (6:58 am)
    Reply

    What is the point of the No Parking signs if they are still there?

  • Wsres December 4, 2021 (7:20 am)
    Reply

    I used to love our city. I want to still love it, but our city council and mayors have let it go to hell this past 7 years…

  • Morgan December 4, 2021 (7:59 am)
    Reply

    it’s deeper than this…case law now treats RV removal like home evictions. You need to get to state legislators for change on basic public health and safety on streets now and not just the City (although also culpable).

    • flimflam December 4, 2021 (10:54 am)
      Reply

      So that makes them exempt from parking laws?

    • nwpolitico December 4, 2021 (8:13 pm)
      Reply

      That’s not entirely true. While it would be helpful for the state to amend the Homestead Act, it’s not necessary for basic public health and safety on streets. The State Supreme Court’s ruling this summer classifying vehicles as homes only says the city can’t excessively fine those vehicle owners, not that it can’t subject their vehicles to parking regulations. The Durkan administration has tied its own hands and made everybody mad in an effort to avoid accountability, while indirectly blaming the court.

  • Tracey December 4, 2021 (8:45 am)
    Reply

    Pretty disappointing but I guess not surprising.  Fingers crossed Harrell has a better plan.

    • Smoosh December 4, 2021 (10:21 am)
      Reply

      Ooooh, let’s all wait and find out…..

    • Amy December 4, 2021 (6:08 pm)
      Reply

      Harrell had plenty of time to propose a plan when he was on the city council from 2007 to 2020 but didn’t. 

  • Auntie December 4, 2021 (10:25 am)
    Reply

    What a complete waste of time, energy and money. It will be a matter of days (hours?) before it is a complete sty again. This “remediation” did nothing to help the people living in the encampments and sure didn’t help the poor souls who live in the area and have to deal with it on a daily basis. Sure, they hauled away some garbage and towed one RV. I’m guessing if I drive by there today, it will be back to situation normal – piles of garbage and stolen bikes. Bah!

    • Nick December 4, 2021 (11:58 am)
      Reply

      I am here to simply respond to the distress and anger of commenters like this, who will “drive by” later, or who come to the neighborhood to use the gym.I live a block from the RVs, I interact with the residents at the convenience store around the corner and when I walk by their vehicles. There has not been a demonstrable increase in any sort of crime due to the presence of these HUMAN BEINGS.These comments (a vast majority on post of these sorts of topics) are embarrassing at a west seattle resident. It’s taken me a decade to realize the anti humanist streak in west seattle. The “problem” you all seem to think needs to be solved is the presence of poor people in the area, not the conditions which create poverty. gross.

      • Rhonda December 4, 2021 (12:57 pm)
        Reply

        Our stolen SUV was found at this illegal RV encampment filled with burglary tools and items from several burglaries. Many area residents have been harassed and threatened by the RV inhabitants. I don’t think shaming our hard-working, law-abiding West Seattle residents who have legitmate concerns is necessary to reinforce your position.

      • Brynn December 4, 2021 (1:35 pm)
        Reply

        Nick, thank you for your response and your humanity. I get pretty disheartened reading the blog comments most days. It’s comments like yours that help remind me that the majority of commenters on the blog don’t represent all of us here in West Seattle. 

      • Dave December 4, 2021 (2:52 pm)
        Reply

        Please go ask your new friends to return my stolen bike, and let me know how many teeth you having missing afterwards.

      • westwood December 4, 2021 (2:55 pm)
        Reply

        Guess you didn’t read the letter from Nucor. I think they would disagree with your assessment of the level of crime in the area. So far, I’ve read drug dealing, theft and prostitution. Last I checked…all crimes.

        • Mr. Henry December 4, 2021 (4:41 pm)
          Reply

          I agree Westwood.  Nick needs to review the  facts and data.  The homeless that want help will get the help they need.  The ones that don’t are the ones causing all the problems for our neighbors and police.  “One solution does not fit all” 

      • Business Owner December 4, 2021 (3:10 pm)
        Reply

        Nick,I’m a business owner near by.  They pulled 4 tons of garbage out of there and it didn’t make a dent.  

        I assume the 20 foot high bike sculpture is made from all free-range purchased bicycles.  My vehicle fuel lines have been cut for siphoning, my storage has been broken into repeatedly.    My crime and business expenses have gone up significantly and I didn’t have an RV run into my building and explode.

        I’m for doing things for human beings.  Leaving them to rot in the street surrounded by garbage and rats isn’t it.  How about we fully fund mental health, drug rehab and safe lots?  And also stop long term parking or tents on city streets, parks, etc.  It’s time for the encampments to go.

        • Nick December 5, 2021 (9:14 am)
          Reply

          I would recommend that everyone one here with these experiences file reports. I said they’re was no demonstrable increase in crime, which according to SPD’s SW precinct F1 beat stats is true.2020/2021 saw the same rates of violent crimes and burglary, less theft, and and 2 more incidents of motor vehicle theft. Granted, we still have three weeks for this massive increase in property crime to show up?anecdotes are not data. “feeling” like it’s unsafe as a means to demonize the poor does not mean it’s true.

      • Audifans December 4, 2021 (4:23 pm)
        Reply

        If you don’t think they have created a problem on several fronts (behaviorly, not that they are living in an RV), I guess you don’t understand that many of these that are homeless are dealing with addictions and perhaps mental instability. Addictions will lead you to breaking into someone’s house, stealing  and other anti social behaviors. Convenience stores have cameras and you would be a fool to do someone stupid on camera. So the experience  of that one particular store doesn’t count for much.  Neighborhood issues at night (stolen bikes, et) are more pertinent

      • AMC December 4, 2021 (5:03 pm)
        Reply

        Also a neighbor that has lived here for over a decade and completely disagree  there is no correlation between this encampment and uptick in property crimes and unsafe situations. I have never felt unsafe in my neighborhood until the past couple of years. But above and beyond all that no human beings should be living under these conditions . It’s unsanitary, unsafe and inhumane.

      • Buck December 4, 2021 (11:17 pm)
        Reply

        If you don’t think crime follows these RV encapments, you are a dreamer my friend.  My office and my car have been broken into since these arrived.  It’s true, wake up.

  • cjboffoli December 4, 2021 (11:24 am)
    Reply

    Almost four tons of garbage. I wonder how people who apparently are without resources manage to generate so much waste.

    • bolo December 4, 2021 (9:28 pm)
      Reply

      RV-dwellers are consumers over-packaged products and disposable products (often both at the same time) as are most of the rest of American society members. Not hard to believe the math.

      I would regularly count 16 – 18 RVs along that stretch. Not counting tents or other vehicles.

      Assume 1 or 2 people living in each RV, so approx. 36 people living on that stretch. Figure each generates 10 lbs. garbage per week? So 360 lbs. garbage/week. Takes 22 weeks to generate your 4 tons of garbage there. Less than half a year. They have no garbage cans nearby, so when was the last time it was picked up there?

  • KWest Seattle December 4, 2021 (12:29 pm)
    Reply

    Is this a joke??? That’s it?

  • Auntie December 4, 2021 (4:42 pm)
    Reply

    It is sad that the people living in these vehicles have to live there. But it is also sad that some people in the neighborhood have experienced thefts, vandalism and finding human waste and garbage, including needles and such, in their yards. My friend lives 1/2 block from there and has experienced all of the above. The bad apples are spoiling it for those who just want some shelter and mean no harm.

  • Mj December 4, 2021 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    Auntie – yes agreed, if only the police and Court system could cull the bad apples and put them away.

  • Help These People December 4, 2021 (11:09 pm)
    Reply

    The city is failing its citizens, no one should be living in these conditions. Clean up complete? Nothing has change down there. 

  • florida December 5, 2021 (6:33 am)
    Reply

    Yesterday I was working out in the gym, minding my own, when I saw someone out the window that reminded me of the conditions behind the facade we try to ignore. I was traumatized. Not that I am the victim. Rent control . Humans, you can do it.

  • Tim P December 5, 2021 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    Different street, same issue.  What is up with the encampment along the south side of SW Brandon St across from Greg Davis Park?  No change for at least a year. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.