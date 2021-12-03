FOLLOWUP: Andover ‘RV remediation’ complete, SPU says

(Along Andover, 4 pm today)

The “RV remediation” along SW Andover was over by mid-afternoon today, according to the lead agency, Seattle Public Utilities. We reported on the plan last Monday, after “no parking” signs went up just before the Thanksgiving holiday in the streetside zone where RV residents have long camped along the south side of the Nucor Steel plant. We checked the area multiple times since Tuesday morning and received a few reader reports on activity seen, including the removal of at least one RV.

(Reader photo, Wednesday)

We saw city contractors’ junk trucks there Tuesday and Wednesday, but no other activity at the times we went by. We asked Register for an update, and received this today:

SPU has completed the remediation on Andover SW. We collected and disposed of 7,600 pounds of garbage and debris. As previously mentioned, RVs that are abandoned, derelict or pose a public health risk may be towed on a case-by-case basis. We will continue to engage with RV occupants prior to cleans to voluntarily move their vehicles so crews can best address any public health and safety impacts.

We didn’t get a baseline count of RVs and trailers before the remediation but noted 12 Wednesday and yesterday, on Andover and on 28th north of Yancy, and the same number there just before sunset today.