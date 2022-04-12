West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

44℉

FOLLOWUP: ‘Remediation’ cleanup under way at Andover RV encampment

April 12, 2022 11:15 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, this morning)

The city “remediation” cleanup at the SW Andover RV encampment – noted here last Friday – is under way. No RVs appear to have moved, but city-contractor junk-hauling trucks were there when we went through around 9 am, along with SDOT and SPD vehicles. The “no parking” signs that went up last week indicated the work would start Sunday, and we did see one of the junk haulers at the 28th/Andover corner again that day:

(WSB photo, Sunday)

As we reported last week, the “No Parking” signs are basically a request, not an order, and SDOT told us they would not be towing vehicles unless they clearly had been abandoned. This is the first “remediation” since last December, when the city reported removing almost four tons of “garbage and debris.”

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: 'Remediation' cleanup under way at Andover RV encampment"

  • Rose April 12, 2022 (11:29 am)
    Reply

    Hoping this does get taken care of this morning. When I ran by this morning (in which I really don’t feel safe doing that) and did see someone putting a sign that the RV was their home. So not sure what will happen. But it has been sad to see the filthy and squalid conditions those folks have been living in. Hope this will help them find better living conditions. And I can only imagine the fitness center would love to have that cleaned up! Good luck City Workers!

  • Jay April 12, 2022 (11:33 am)
    Reply

    SPD should check the serial numbers of the bikes in the chop shops.

  • marcus April 12, 2022 (11:53 am)
    Reply

    maybe we should issue city recycling and solid waste containers and scheudule the normal pickup for the area.   I am really joking here but those pictures are really disgusting.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.