Ferry questions? WSF plans systemwide community meetings this month

(Ferry in Elliott Bay, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Most of the Washington State Ferries news here lately has been related to ongoing planning for the Fauntleroy terminal/dock rebuild. But the ferry system is still in a reduced mode of operation on some routes, including Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, and has announced online community meetings to provide updates on where things stand. The meetings are set for 1 pm Tuesday, June 14th, and 6 pm Wednesday, June 15th. From the announcement, here’s the plan:

WSF staff will give a brief presentation on upcoming summer service, hiring challenges and the agency’s process to restore service to pre-pandemic levels. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the meeting. Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule.

You can register for the June 14th meeting here, and/or the June 15th meeting here, to get attendance info.