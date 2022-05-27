West Seattle, Washington

WHALES: Transient orcas off West Seattle

May 27, 2022 8:03 pm
8:03 PM: Up for sunset whale-watching? Kersti Muul sends word that transient orcas are passing West Seattle, northbound in the ferry lanes off Fauntleroy right now.

8:10 PM: Update from Kersti – they’re now passing Lowman Beach.

  • Cr May 27, 2022 (8:23 pm)
    Waiting for them at constellation. Its 823 pm, have not seen them yet

