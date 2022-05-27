WHALES: Transient orcas off West Seattle

8:03 PM: Up for sunset whale-watching? Kersti Muul sends word that transient orcas are passing West Seattle, northbound in the ferry lanes off Fauntleroy right now.
8:10 PM: Update from Kersti – they’re now passing Lowman Beach.
Waiting for them at constellation. Its 823 pm, have not seen them yet
