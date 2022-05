Thanks to Hugh Donnelly for the photo! That’s a Northern Elephant Seal, seen today off Lincoln Park. We reported on sightings last year – Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network noted they were becoming more common in area waters; one, nicknamed Ruckus, hung around for quite some time last July. If you see this – or any other marine mammal – on a West Seattle beach, please notify SSMMSN at 206-905-SEAL.