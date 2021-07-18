FOLLOWUP: Don’t be fooled if you see the Northern Elephant Seal that’s been visiting West Seattle

Thanks to reader reports/photos, we’ve been telling you these past few days about an unusual visitor to West Seattle waters/shores, an adult male Northern Elephant Seal. Most recent sighting we’ve heard of was this morning, near Lowman Beach. Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network‘s David Hutchinson sent this followup today from the seal’s extended Saturday visit north of there:

Seal Sitters would like to thank our West Seattle neighbors who contacted us concerning the elephant seal on their beach yesterday. Seal Sitters’ first responders were permitted to access the location and continue to monitor his movements and condition. This male northern Elephant Seal may turn up at other spots around the West Seattle peninsula.

Elephant Seals are deep divers and capable of holding their breath for many minutes. While on the beach, they may appear to be deceased. Just a reminder, this is a very large wild animal and may respond aggressively if disturbed. Observe from a distance and let the Seal Sitters’ Hotline (206-905-7325) know his location. If viewing him on the beach from a kayak or paddle board, please keep a respectful distance and allow him to rest – NOAA recommends 100 yards.

Here are a couple links to some information about this unusual visitor to our area:

NOAA Fact Sheet

The National Wildlife Foundation